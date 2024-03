Ersson allowed five goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Chicago.

It was another tough night for Ersson -- he's now lost three straight starts while struggling to an .803 save percentage in that span. The 24-year-old netminder may be hitting a wall in his first season as an NHL starter. Ersson is now 21-16-7 on the campaign with an .892 save percentage and 2.79 GAA. The Flyers will look to snap their losing streak Monday when they host the Islanders.