Ersson will defend the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Blues, per Andrew Wilimek of the Senators' official site.

Ersson will make his first regular-season start at the Canadian Tire Centre as a member of the Senators on Tuesday, where he'll look to get his campaign on track. Across two appearances in 2026-27, the 26-year-old netminder has an 0-1-0 record, a 3.85 GAA and an .886 save percentage. He'll face off against the Blues, who he has found success against in the past, where he's posted a 2-1-1 record, an .894 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA across four outings. He's a decent spot start for fantasy managers in a pinch Tuesday.