Ersson will guard the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Flyers, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ersson will face off against the Flyers for the first time since his four-year NHL career in Philadelphia came to a close. Over 10 appearances this season, the 27-year-old netminder has a 3-3-2 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .885 save percentage. Given his added motivation, the Senators' three-game win streak and with the Flyers currently ranking 31st in the NHL in goals per game, Ersson is a solid spot start in deep fantasy leagues Thursday.