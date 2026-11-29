Ersson halted 34 of 37 shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ersson's losing effort Saturday was admirable, given his opponent was the reigning champs. Despite allowing two goals in the opening period, the 27-year-old netminder helped the Senators gain ground over the final two stanzas. Overall, he now holds a 3-4-3 record, a 3.40 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 12 appearances. While his opportunities between the pipes have been sparse as of late, he's been improving as the season has gone on, allowing three goals or more in just two of his last seven appearances. For the time being, however, Ersson is best left on waivers in fantasy unless he's in line to draw a favorable start.