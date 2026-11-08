Ersson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Ersson delivered another encouraging performance, limiting Utah to goals from Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton while helping Ottawa secure its second consecutive victory. The netminder finished with a .938 save percentage and earned his third win of the season. His recent performances have been solid and have strengthened his case for additional starts, as he's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.24 GAA and a .921 save percentage over his last five outings. Ersson should remain as the Senators' No. 1 goaltender as long as Linus Ullmark (lower body) remains sidelined.