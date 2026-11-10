Ersson will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Capitals, per Graeme Nichols of the Coming In Hot Podcast.

With Linus Ullmark (lower body) needing a few more days to recover, Ersson will be called upon for his third consecutive game Tuesday. He's had the hot hand as of late, as he's currently riding a three-win streak after going winless across his first six appearances. Overall, the 27-year-old Ersson has a 3-3-1 record, a 3.14 GAA and an .889 save percentage over nine outings this season. He'll face a difficult matchup Tuesday against the Capitals, who rank eighth in the NHL with 3.53 goals per game this season. He should only be started in deep fantasy leagues Tuesday.