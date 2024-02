Ersson made 21 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

The 24-year-old netminder got beaten by Colin Blackwell midway through the first period, but Ersson shut the door the rest of the way. He's enjoying better support from his teammates at both ends of the ice in February -- the Flyers have scored at least three goals in six straight games, while Ersson has gone 4-1-1 on the month with a 2.51 GAA and .907 save percentage, facing 30 or more shots only once in those six starts.