Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Resumes skating

Per general manager Ron Hextall, Simmonds (upper body) resumed skating Wednesday and is "about 10 days away from playing," Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmonds is right on track with his recovery, as he was given a recovery timetable of 2-to-3 weeks when he sustained his upper-body injury during a fight with New York's Tony DeAngelo on Feb. 18. The power forward's return to the ice Wednesday is certainly a step in the right direction, but he'll likely need to log several full practices with his teammates before getting back into game action.