Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Sidelined multiple weeks

Simmonds will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks due to an upper-body injury

Simmonds engaged in a fight with Tony DeAngelo during Sunday's win over the Rangers and the speculation right now is that the veteran winger may have been injured in the bout. The injury comes at a bad time too, as the Flyers had been rolling offensively with 26 goals in their last six games, while Simmonds himself had recorded eight points in his last 10 contests.