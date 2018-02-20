Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Sidelined multiple weeks
Simmonds will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks due to an upper-body injury
Simmonds engaged in a fight with Tony DeAngelo during Sunday's win over the Rangers and the speculation right now is that the veteran winger may have been injured in the bout. The injury comes at a bad time too, as the Flyers had been rolling offensively with 26 goals in their last six games, while Simmonds himself had recorded eight points in his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Shines on power play in loss•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Scores shorty in win over Leafs•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Ends 2017 on positive note•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Picks up two points in win•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Notches two points•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Receives five-minute major•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...