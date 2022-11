Stepan skated just 7:24 in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild, and was held off the scoresheet for the 14th straight game.

Back in his prime, Stepan was a lock for at least 50 points a season, but those days are clearly behind him now. He's currently spending his time on the Canes' fourth line and is nowhere near the scoring threat he once was. He should not be on anyone's fantasy roster these days, not even in the deepest of leagues.