Andersen (illness) was in the starter's crease Monday in order to take more shots but is still without a clear recovery timeline, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen continues to increase his work in the hope of getting back into the crease this season. With Antti Raanta (lower body) also unavailable, the team will turn to Spencer Martin against the Blackhawks on Monday. Once given the green light, Andersen should get the chance to reestablish himself as the No. 1 option in Carolina.