Ryabkin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Ryabkin, who was selected by the Canes with the 62nd overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, should still be considered a long shot to make the Opening Night roster despite inking his entry-level deal. The 18-year-old center made the jump to North America last year, racking up 19 goals and 11 helpers in 27 games for USHL Muskegon. It's possible Ryabkin gets a cup of coffee with the Hurricanes to start the year before heading back to juniors, but he figures to primarily be a target in dynasty or keeper formats for now.