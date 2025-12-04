Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Questionable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto because of an illness, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Miller has two goals, 11 points, 22 PIM, 41 shots, 27 hits and 19 blocks in 19 outings this season. If he can't play Thursday, then Mike Reilly is expected to draw into the lineup.
