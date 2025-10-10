Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Pots two goals Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis netted two even-strength goals on three shots and went plus-1 in Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.
Jarvis helped his team avoid overtime, as he found the back of the net with under three minutes remaining in the final stanza. The right-shot winger also added an insurance tally into an empty net, which gave Carolina a 5-3 lead. Jarvis has registered 67 points in back-to-back seasons, but now that he has newcomer Nikolaj Ehlers on his line, along with Sebastian Aho, Jarvis' game could reach new heights in 2025-26.
