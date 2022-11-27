Pelech scored a goal, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Pelech tallied 4:33 into the game. All three of his tallies this season have come in the last 10 contests, and he's added three helpers in that span to provide some offense from the back end. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 28 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 34 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 23 appearances.