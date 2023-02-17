Lee was moved back to the top line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat during practice Thursday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Coach Lane Lambert has been looking for a wing to play with on that top line since the team acquired Horvat from the Canucks. Josh Bailey and Zach Parise were given shots during Tuesday's game, and now it's Lee's turn. Lambert also admitted Thursday that one of the reasons he made the switch is because Lee has been in a slump (one point in his last five games), and he is hoping this switch will be the spark he needs to get his offense going once again.