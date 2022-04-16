Lee provided an assist, logged two hits and added four PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Lee snapped a nine-game goal drought Thursday, and his assist Friday gave him points in consecutive games for the first time since late March. The 31-year-old winger is up to 26 goals, 17 helpers, 140 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-7 rating through 68 outings this season.