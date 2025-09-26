Duclair (upper body) is slated to play in Friday's preseason game against the Devils, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Duclair missed Thursday's preseason game against the Rangers due to his upper-body injury, but he was considered day-to-day and will return to game action in the second half of a back-to-back set. The 30-year-old made 44 regular-season appearances for the Islanders last year and recorded seven goals, four assists, 26 hits and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:03 of ice time.