Duclair scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Duclair snapped a four-game goal drought, a span in which he was also scratched once. The 29-year-old winger is in a top-line role at even strength once again, but he's struggled to find any consistency in his first year with the Islanders. He's at six goals, four helpers, 46 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 32 appearances in 2024-25.
