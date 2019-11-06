Wilde (ankle) is expected to play his first game this season with Bridgeport of the AHL within a week, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The injury cost Wilde all of training camp and thus a chance to impress the coaching staff. Wilde was the second-round pick for the Islanders in 2018 and wasn't likely to make the team out of training camp even if he were healthy. Wilde should spend the entire season with Bridgeport and have his first chance to crack the lineup for the Islanders at some point during the 2020-21 season.