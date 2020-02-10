Wide was reassigned by the Islanders from AHL Bridgeport to OHL Saginaw on Monday.

Wilde played 20 games for Bridgeport this season, posting zero goals and two assists. They're underwhelming numbers for a defender who will be counted on to generate offense in order to have a successful pro career, but Wilde turned just 20 years of age this past January and time is still on his side. Wilde is a major addition for a Saginaw club that currently sits in first place (32-15-2-2) in the OHL's West Division. Wilde posted 19 goals and 70 points in 62 games for the Spirit a season ago.