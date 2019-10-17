Islanders' Bode Wilde: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Islanders loaned Wilde (ankle) to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
Wilde has been recovering from an ankle injury for a little over six weeks, which is the only reason he's technically been on the big club's roster this long. The 19-year-old blueliner, who racked up 19 goals and 70 points in 62 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL last season, will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors. He's at least a year or two away from making an impact with the Islanders.
