Islanders' Bode Wilde: Makes season debut
Wilde (ankle) made his season debut for AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.
Wilde failed to hit the score sheet and finished with a minus-1 rating in his season debut. The 2018 second-rounder had been out of action for several months after originally injuring his ankle over the summer. Wilde is one of the better defensive prospects in the league, but Bridgeport (4-10-3-1) is one of the worst teams in the AHL, so points may be difficult to come by for Wilde in the immediate future. His health is really all that matters at this point. It should also be noted that Wilde is still eligible for the World Juniors this coming holiday season should both the Islanders and the Team USA brass decide to go that route.
