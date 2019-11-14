Wilde (ankle) could return to play as soon as Saturday for Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

If Wilde is able to play this Saturday, it would be his first game this season. Wilde suffered the injury over the summer and it has been slow to heal. Wilde is unlikely to see anytime with the Islanders this season but could be in the mix as soon as next year for a role with the big club.