Islanders' Bode Wilde: Hampered by ankle issue
Wilde (ankle) has been unable to skate with any consistency during training camp due to his ankle problem, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The news all but guarantees Wilde will start the year on non-roster injured reserve. Once cleared to play, the Islanders will decide whether to return him to juniors or move him up to AHL Bridgeport. Regardless, the defenseman is unlikely to log time with the Islanders this year.
