Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Activated from IR
Clutterbuck (wrist) was lifted from injured reserve and is expected to play Saturday against the Bruins, per the NHL media site.
Clutterbuck hasn't played since Dec. 19 after undergoing surgery to repair a cut on his wrist that he suffered from a skate blade. The 32-year-old is expected to draw into the bottom six, and his fantasy upside is low with seven points, 116 hits and 34 shots over 33 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.