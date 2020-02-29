Clutterbuck (wrist) was lifted from injured reserve and is expected to play Saturday against the Bruins, per the NHL media site.

Clutterbuck hasn't played since Dec. 19 after undergoing surgery to repair a cut on his wrist that he suffered from a skate blade. The 32-year-old is expected to draw into the bottom six, and his fantasy upside is low with seven points, 116 hits and 34 shots over 33 games.