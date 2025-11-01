McWard scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 3-2 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

McWard is up to four points through eight outings for Bridgeport this season. He has no obvious path to the NHL barring multiple injuries for the big club, where the Islanders are carrying seven blueliners. In addition to the 24-year-old McWard, the Islanders could call on Isaiah George or Marshall Warren, the latter of whom just had a week-long stint in the NHL before returning to the minors Friday.