Islanders' Cole McWard: Returned to AHL
McWard was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.
McWard played three games for the Islanders and was unable to hit the scoresheet. McWard was a healthy scratch in the Islanders' last six games. The Islanders recalled Isaiah George in a corresponding move.