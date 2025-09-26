default-cbs-image
McWard was waived by the Islanders on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

McWard last appeared in an NHL game back in 2023-24 when he was with the Canucks. In the minors last year, the 24-year-old blueliner put up decent numbers -- six goals and 20 helpers in 67 regular-season games -- but it wasn't enough to earn him a call-up. Expect more of the same for McWard this year, as he figures to continue plying his trade in the AHL.

