McWard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bridgeport's 5-4 shootout loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

McWard has three multi-point efforts over his last six games. The defenseman is up to three goal, seven helpers, 19 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 13 appearances this season, his first with Bridgeport. He was limited to 26 points in 67 regular-season outings for AHL Abbotsford last year, but it appears he's taken another step on offense in his third professional campaign.