Islanders' David Rittich: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich will patrol the visiting crease in Nashville on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Rittich has been outstanding this season, registering an 11-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 18 appearances. The Predators are 25th in NHL scoring, generating 2.81 goals per game.
