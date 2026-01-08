default-cbs-image
Rittich will patrol the visiting crease in Nashville on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Rittich has been outstanding this season, registering an 11-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 18 appearances. The Predators are 25th in NHL scoring, generating 2.81 goals per game.

