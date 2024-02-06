Sorokin stopped 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sorokin allowed goals to Mitchell Marner and John Tavares, but a quick response from the Islanders each time helped them earn the win. This was Sorokin's first action since Jan. 23 -- he was rested for two games heading into the All-Star break. The 28-year-old struggled with a .902 save percentage over 11 contests in January, but he should be able to settle into a less intense workload with Semyon Varlamov back from injury. Sorokin is at 15-12-9 with a 3.13 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 36 appearances this season.