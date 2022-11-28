Palmieri (upper body) won't accompany the Islanders on the team's trip to Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday's game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Palmieri, who has already sat out three games, will miss another contest Tuesday. He also didn't take part in Monday's practice. Palmieri is listed as day-to-day.
