Palmieri produced a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

After setting up Bo Horvat for the Islanders' opening goal in the second period, Palmieri potted his own late in the third by banging home the rebound on a shot from the blue line by Matthew Schaefer. The multi-point performance was Palmieri's first since Oct. 11, but the veteran winger has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 12 games, racking up four goal and 10 points during that stretch.