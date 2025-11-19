Palmieri scored a shorthanded game-winning goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Stars.

The veteran winger took advantage of a collision at the New York blue line midway through the third period to launch a counterattack. Palmieri went top shelf on Jake Oettinger for his first shortie in 325 games with the Islanders, and just the third of his career. Palmieri hasn't gone more than two straight games this season without registering a point, and through 20 contests, he's racked up six goals and 16 points.