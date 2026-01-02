Hogberg was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Ilya Sorokin (lower body) was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Hogberg allowed two goals on seven shots in a relief appearance versus the Mammoth on Thursday, which was his lone outing during this stint with the big club. Hogberg is the next man up should another injury sideline Sorokin or David Rittich later in the season.