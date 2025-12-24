Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Returns to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hogberg has been returned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, per the AHL transactions page.
Hogberg was summoned by the Islanders on Monday under emergency conditions due to the absence of Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed). The Islanders won't play again until Saturday, so New York still has the option to recall a goaltender if Sorokin isn't ready to return in time for that game. Hogberg hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season. He has a 3.08 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 14 outings with Bridgeport.
More News
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Summoned from AHL•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Records shutout in AHL•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Hits waiver wire Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Ends season with loss•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Tending twine in Columbus•