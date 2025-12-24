Hogberg has been returned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, per the AHL transactions page.

Hogberg was summoned by the Islanders on Monday under emergency conditions due to the absence of Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed). The Islanders won't play again until Saturday, so New York still has the option to recall a goaltender if Sorokin isn't ready to return in time for that game. Hogberg hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season. He has a 3.08 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 14 outings with Bridgeport.