Hogberg turned aside five of seven shots after replacing David Rittich early in the third period of Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Mammoth.

It was a rough afternoon for the Islanders as a whole, but Hogberg didn't look great on the first puck to get past him, a Dylan Guenther shot that trickled through the netminder's five-hole. It was Hogberg's first action since he was called up from AHL Bridgeport last weekend, but Rittich's shakier outing could open the door for his backup to get the start Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Through 14 AHL outings this season, Hogberg has a 3.08 GAA and .881 save percentage.