Hogberg posted a 33-save shutout in AHL Bridgeport's 3-0 win over Hartford on Friday.

Bridgeport was on the attack early, and Hogberg made sure that lead never faded. This was his first AHL shutout since the 2018-19 season -- he didn't have one in 11 appearances with Bridgeport last year in his return to North America after a stint in his native Sweden. Hogberg is currently third on the Islanders' depth chart behind NHL goalies Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich, and he could slip to fourth once Semyon Varlamov (knee) can play again.