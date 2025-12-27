Hogberg was summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Hogberg's recall to the NHL roster doesn't bode well for the availability of Ilya Sorokin (lower body) for Saturday's home matchup against the Rangers. As a result, David Rittich will likely get the start. Hogberg was 5-7-2 with a 3.08 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 14 AHL games before his recall.