default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hogberg was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday under emergency conditions.

Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against New Jersey, but he should return to the fold when the Islanders host the Rangers on Saturday. As a result of Sorokin's absence, Hogberg will probably serve as David Rittich's backup in Tuesday's matchup versus the Devils.

More News