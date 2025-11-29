Schaefer scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Schaefer ended his five-game point drought with an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday. Now, he ended his six-game goal drought with a wrister at the 8:11 mark of the second period, giving him eight goals on the year. The frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, Schaefer has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) across 25 games this season while posting a solid plus-9 rating.