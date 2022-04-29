Dobson recorded two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington.

Dobson assisted on a pair of power-play goals in the first period en route to a comfortable 5-1 victory. The 22-year-old defenseman has been productive of late, recording seven points in his last six games. Dobson now has 13 goals and 37 assists through 79 games this season. He's been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing Islanders' season.