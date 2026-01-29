Holmstrom scored a goal on two shots and added two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Holmstrom had a big game after missing Monday's contest versus the Flyers due to an illness. Prior to this three-point effort, he had been limited to one helper over a six-game span. Holmstrom is up to 13 goals, 14 helpers, three power-play points, 58 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 51 appearances.