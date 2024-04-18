Holmstrom scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Penguins.

After setting up Brock Nelson for the Islanders' first tally of the night early in the first period, Holmstrom broke a 4-4 tie late in the third by firing the puck past Alex Nedeljkovic after the Penguins couldn't clear the zone. It's Holmstrom's first multi-point performance since Dec. 5, and while the 22-year-old winger will take a bit of momentum into the postseason, his 15 goals and 25 points through 75 games in his first full NHL campaign don't give him a lot of fantasy appeal.