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Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Secures two-year extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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DeAngelo agreed to terms on a two-year, $9 million contract extension with the Islanders on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

DeAngelo is coming off a bit of a bounce-back campaign in 2025-26, reaching the 35-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23 when he was with Philadelphia. The 30-year-old blueliner has struggled to produce with the man advantage, failing to even get 10 power-play points in any of the last three seasons. If DeAngelo can improve that aspect of his game, he should be capable of putting up 40-plus points.

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