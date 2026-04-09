Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Returns to lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeAngelo (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Toronto on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
DeAngelo sat out six games with the injury suffered March 24 versus Chicago. He has five goals and 28 assists with 67 blocked shots across 72 games this season. DeAngelo is expected to see second-unit power-play time versus the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Might be available for Thursday•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Set to miss 1-2 weeks•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Won't play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Departs Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Deposits goal Saturday•
-
Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Provides pair of assists•