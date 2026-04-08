Islanders' Tony DeAngelo: Might be available for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeAngelo (lower body) might be available for Thursday's game against Toronto, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
DeAngelo took part in Wednesday's practice as part of the second pairing alongside Adam Pelech. DeAngelo has five goals and 33 points in 72 outings in 2025-26. He hasn't been in the lineup since March 24 due to the injury.
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