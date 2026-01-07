DeAngelo had one goal and two assists in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

This is the third time DeAngelo has posted at least two straight games with points, and this three-point output was a season-best mark for the 30-year-old. As good as he looked in this dominant win, DeAngelo plays in the second defensive pairing, so he's not expected to be a regular fantasy contributor going forward even if he's going through a productive stretch.