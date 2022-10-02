Dufour has impressed the coaching staff with the Islanders with his size and his shot, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dufour is 6'2" and 215 pounds and isn't shy about introducing himself to opponents with that body. Dufour also possesses a hard and heavy shot. While his future is bright, general manager Lou Lamoriello stated before camp began that he doesn't believe Dufour is ready to jump from junior hockey to the NHL. The other problem is that the Islanders have quite a few offensive players who have contracts that need to be justified. Those players will have to fail and maybe fail miserably before the Islanders will elect to go with some of their younger prospects.